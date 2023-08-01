New look, new role make Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold a happy man

SINGAPORE – When Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp approached Trent Alexander-Arnold midway through an open training session at the National Stadium last Saturday, the player thought he was about to get a rollicking for giving the ball away.

But as it turned out, the German tactician had wanted to inform the 24-year-old that he will take over as vice-captain from James Milner, who had left for Brighton & Hove Albion.

As Alexander-Arnold recounted that “moment to remember” at a press conference on Tuesday, the eve of the Reds’ match against Bayern Munich, Klopp let out his iconic cackle.

The versatile player said: “It was a lovely surprise to me. Honestly, it was not one that I was expecting in that moment. I thought we will have a conversation around sort of thing at some point, but not in that moment. So it was special.”

That moment at Kallang was caught on camera and shared on Liverpool’s official website and social media channels on Monday, when Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk was also confirmed as the Reds’ new captain.

Alexander-Arnold’s pride in his new role was clear to see. The Liverpool academy graduate, who joined the club in 2004 and captained the Reds across the youth levels, could not stop beaming during the press conference.

Asked if he had time to reflect on his new status, he said: “I’ve put in a lot of hard work... to reach these kind of milestones. I’m proud of myself and it’s made me smile.”

Explaining why he appointed Alexander-Arnold as vice-captain, Klopp said: “It’s clear in a club like this, you need a specific DNA and if not him, who?”

Alexander-Arnold added that he has never been shy about saying what his ambitions are, which has “always been to captain this club and this is a stepping stone to that”.

“It’s a role and a responsibility that I’m really looking forward to, getting the season started and hopefully achieving the things that we want to,” he said.

After a forgettable season which saw pundits criticising his form as the Reds finished outside the top four, Alexander-Arnold is determined to deliver a successful season.

He returned to pre-season training having ditched his dreadlocks and reverting to a cropped top, prompting Klopp to comment on the club website that the No. 66 is back to the “most successful haircut in his career” and he likes the fact that the right-back, who can also play in midfield, had “sacrificed the cool look for success”.

With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson gone and the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic injured, Klopp had experimented with Alexander-Arnold in midfield.