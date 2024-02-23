New-look Albirex Niigata suffer 7-3 loss to Balestier Khalsa in first pre-season friendly

SINGAPORE – On a night when a new-look Albirex Niigata were making a highly anticipated first appearance of the year, the White Swans showed that plenty of improvement was needed as they were trounced 7-3 by Balestier Khalsa in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) pre-season tournament on Feb 23.

While the Tigers, helped by an Alen Kozar double, displayed their attacking prowess, Albirex, who had eight new signings in their starting line-up, were a pale shadow of a side that had won six SPL titles, even struggling to string passes together at times at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Though it is normal for Albirex to make wholesale changes to their squad every season, coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga, 55, admitted that this time around, the transition will be tougher, especially with them becoming a local outfit for the first time since joining the competition in 2004.

Seven of the players in the starting line-up were Singaporean, with five being new acquisitions.

The four-time SPL Coach of the Year said through a translator: “Today’s match was a good lesson for us moving forward. The start to pre-season this year has been slower than usual, and I’ll slowly work on it.

“I need to adjust based on the players I have in front of me and their needs. Everything must be worked on.”

Albirex were without national goalkeeper Hassan Sunny and seasoned campaigner Ho Wai Loon, who were both on a coaching course. Zainol Gulam, a recent signing from Hougang United, started in Hassan’s place before being replaced by former Young Lions custodian Dylan Pereira as Albirex made several changes at half-time.

While it was both sides’ first pre-season outing, the White Swans were evidently less prepared than their opponents.

Balestier flew out of the blocks, scoring twice within the first four minutes. Japanese forward Riku Fukashiro, signed from Albirex in the off-season, converted from close range before Harith Kanadi’s set-piece was diverted into his own net by Stevia Egbus Mikuni.

They led 3-1 heading into the break with Tunisian Ismail Sassi and former J1 league player Yohei Otake netting for Balestier and Albirex respectively, and the goals continued flowing in the second half.

Harith and Kodai Tanaka, also new signings, handed the Tigers a 5-1 lead 11 minutes after the interval, before an own goal by Tajeli Salamat and a fine finish by Arya Igami narrowed the deficit for Albirex. Kozar then put the game to bed with two emphatic strikes.

Balestier coach Peter de Roo was satisfied with his charges’ performances, in which they dictated the tempo and showed fluidity in moving the ball from back to front. He was especially impressed by the five new faces playing from the start – Tajeli, Harith, Fukashiro, Sassi and Tanaka.

The 54-year-old Dutchman said: “Having so many new players will take me a bit of time, but recruitment wise, in terms of the way I want to play and the profile of players we brought in... Today confirmed what we thought they would add to the squad.”

He added that while his side had lost proven scorers Ryoya Taniguchi (to Geylang International) and Shuhei Hoshino (Albirex), their replacements have ensured that they still retain ample firepower up front.

“There’s still a lot of fine-tuning to be done,” he continued. “But it’s a good start, the boys worked hard and showed the intent of how we want to play.”

As for Albirex, the focus till the SPL season kicks off in May would be to work on what they were lacking in.

“There are still many individual problems to solve,” Yoshinaga said. “From there, I will form groups and finally the team, I’ll connect bit by bit.”

In the other friendly at Bishan Stadium, Hougang United won 3-0 against a Lion City Sailors side comprising their Under-21 players. Ajay Robson, Iryan Fandi and Shodai Yokoyama scored the goals.