New Leeds boss Sam Allardyce says he is 'as good as' Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp

LONDON – Sam Allardyce insisted on Wednesday that he is “as good as” Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp as he plots to keep Leeds United in the Premier League following the sacking of Javi Gracia.

Gracia was dismissed with four games to go after just 10 weeks in charge, with the club languishing outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Allardyce, 68, is Leeds’ third manager of a turbulent season – Gracia replaced Jesse Marsch in February, while director of football Victor Orta left Elland Road by mutual consent on Tuesday.

The former Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham and England boss – who has history when it comes to Premier League relegation battles – has been out of work since the end of the 2020-21 season after failing to save West Brom from the drop.

He said it was a “shock” to get the call from Leeds but he had no hesitation in agreeing to join until the end of the season.

“Far too many people think that I am old and antiquated, which is so far from the truth,” said Allardyce, who was relegated from the top flight for the first time in his 30-year managerial career at West Brom.

“I might be 68 and look old, but there’s nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not (Manchester City boss) Pep, not (Liverpool manager) Klopp, not (Arsenal’s Mikel) Arteta.

“They do what they do, I do what I do. In terms of knowledge and depth of knowledge, I’m up there with them. I’m not saying I’m better than them, but certainly as good as they are.

“I just wish that sometimes you can get the opportunity to show it but that’s never going to happen for me now apart from keep Leeds up.”

Asked if he would stay at Leeds permanently, he added: “Never say never... it depends what happens at the end of the four matches, and how I feel.”

The Englishman is reported to have agreed a basic salary of £500,000 (S$835,000) for his four games in charge, with a £2.5 million bonus if he can keep Leeds up.

Despite his long tenure as a club manager, Allardyce lasted only 67 days and one match as England manager before being forced out after a newspaper sting in 2016.

Leeds travel to Manchester City on Saturday, before hosting third-placed Newcastle. A trip to West Ham and an Elland Road encounter with Tottenham round out the season.

“We start with an easy one on Saturday. Can’t get any easier than Manchester City away, can it?“ Allardyce joked. AFP, REUTERS