New faces fired up for Tri-Nations

Interim national coach Nazri Nasir has called up four uncapped players as part of a 26-man squad for the FAS Tri-Nations Series, a three-team 'A' international friendly hosted by Singapore from next Wednesday to March 29.

Malaysia and the Philippines will meet next Wednesday, while the Lions will play Harimau Malaya on March 26 and the Azkals on March 29.

Tampines Rovers defender Ryaan Sanizal, 19, and Young Lions midfielder Shah Shahiran, 22 have received their maiden call-ups. Uncapped Tampines attacker Taufik Suparno, 26, receives his second call-up over six years after his first in November 2015.

Goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari, part of the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup squad that made it to the semi-finals last year, is the other uncapped player.

Taufik has been rewarded after scoring six goals in 20 games for the Stags last season. This term, he has already scored thrice in three games, including a brace in last night's 7-1 thrashing of Hougang United.

Tampines will also be represented by Christopher van Huizen, whose last cap came in March 2016, in a 2-1 loss to Afghanistan in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Ryaan, who has represented Singapore at the Under-15 to U-23 levels, said: "It is every kid's dream to be playing for the senior team and, while the call-up comes as a surprise, I have been putting in plenty of effort at club level and it is a reward for me.

"This will also motivate me to... work even harder. I am looking forward to joining the team and going in to give my best, learn from the rest and show what I can do."

There was, however, no place in the squad for the likes of Gabriel Quak, Faris Ramli, Saifullah Akbar, Tajeli Salamat and Zharfan Rohaizad, who were all part of the Suzuki Cup squad. Nur Adam Abdullah and Shakir Hamzah, who also featured in the December tournament, are nursing injuries.

Young Lions coach Nazri, who was named interim coach of the senior national team on Wednesday, said: "Shah has done well for the Young Lions and at U-23 level, and I was impressed with his mature performances in both training and matches. He showed that he could cope with the high intensity and pressure, and he has also matured as a player and person.

"Similarly, Ryaan put in solid displays for Tampines last season and continued his good form this year, and he will provide good options for us in defence. I believe in giving young players opportunities and both of them have earned theirs, and it will be beneficial to their development to be in this camp with the senior players.