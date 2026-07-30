New coach Mancini wants to make Italy great again

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ROME, July 29 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini vowed to revive the Azzurri's fortunes after returning for a second spell in charge, with the nation having missed the last three World Cups and failing to win a major trophy since lifting the Euro 2020 title under his leadership.

Mancini previously managed Italy from 2018 to 2023, during which Italy enjoyed a three-year unbeaten run of 37 games, a record that Spain surpassed this year.

“We signed a four-year contract, and I hope I can win an important trophy, or even two, and then stay on beyond that as well, if possible,” Mancini said on Wednesday in his first media appearance since his reappointment.

He said he was conscious he needed to win back fans' hearts after his surprise decision to leave in 2023 for a Saudi Arabia coaching job, just days after being given additional responsibilities for the Italian Under 21 and Under 20 teams.

"I will try to make sure the team is so beautiful and plays so well that the fans fall in love with it, and perhaps forgive me for what happened. That's what I hope for," the 61-year-old said.

Mancini said he was confident that there was enough talent among Italian players to put together a competitive team, as he urged national clubs to invest more in their younger players and give them more playing time.

PIRLO FIASCO

Mancini was picked after plans to appoint Andrea Pirlo fell through due to his ties to a Russian betting firm, also prompting the resignation of his backers Paolo Maldini and Leonardo from key Italian Football Federation (FIGC) roles.

Along with Mancini, FIGC President Giovanni Malago appointed 74-year-old Claudio Ranieri as technical director, to oversee technical operations and elite football development across Italy's national team structures.

“There are two things I want the most. First, getting Italian fans to fall in love with the national team again. Second, making sure that children like my 12-year-old nephew, who have never seen Italy play at a World Cup, get the chance to do so," he said.

Mancini's first game in charge will be a Nations League game against Belgium on September 25 in Rome, followed by another home match in Bologna against Turkey on October 5.

“They will be important matches. We'll immediately get a real measure of our strength and identify the areas where we need to improve. In any case, it will be a difficult group. It will be difficult for us, but it will be difficult for the other teams as well,” he said. REUTERS