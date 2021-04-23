New boss' half-time talk spurs come-from-behind win: Bale

LONDON • Ryan Mason described a feeling of "massive relief" after his first game in charge of Tottenham ended in a vital 2-1 Premier League victory over Southampton on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old rookie coach was put in charge after Jose Mourinho was sacked on Monday, the day after Tottenham, along with five other English clubs, joined the European Super League.

After a tumultuous 48 hours in which the new competition disintegrated in the face of a global backlash, Mason's managerial bow became a subplot.

But the former Tottenham and England midfielder watched his side claim a come-from-behind victory, thanks to goals by Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min who tucked away a last-minute penalty.

It lifted Spurs into sixth spot to revive their top-four hopes and put them in good heart for Sunday's League Cup final showdown with Manchester City at Wembley.

"The feeling is a massive relief. It's been a whirlwind the last two or three days but, thankfully, we got the win and most importantly I felt second half we were outstanding," said Mason, who retired in 2018 because of head injury complications.

"The performance, the commitment, the energy was brilliant because I thought in the first half we found it very difficult."

Mason, who became the youngest manager in the Premier League's history, was calm and composed on the touchline and his decision to restore Bale to the starting line-up for the first time since mid-March proved inspired.

"Gareth's an exceptional player, he's had an exceptional career," Mason, who played alongside Bale during the Welshman's first spell at Tottenham, said.

"Especially when you don't have (injured) Harry (Kane) in the team, you need someone who can produce moments in the final third."

29 Ryan Mason is the Premier League's youngest manager at 29 years and 312 days.

The praise was mutual as Bale claimed that Mason's half-time team talk had given the players a boost after falling behind to a 30th-minute goal from Danny Ings.

"They came at us and pushed hard first half," Bale said.

"We had a good chat at half-time. We had a few positional issues and needed to be more patient. It was a very good team talk.

"We came out in the second half, controlled the game and deserved the victory."

With the win, Tottenham are on 53 points, two behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

Mason, who stands one victory away from winning Spurs' first title since the League Cup in 2008, is hoping that Kane will have recovered in time from an ankle injury to face City on Sunday.

"We know he is doing absolutely everything he can to be back out on the football pitch," Mason said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE