Neville tells Man United to end managerial experiments after Amorim exit

Former footballer Gary Neville speaks at Britain's Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Jan 6 - Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has called on the club to stop experimenting with managers and appoint someone who fits their traditional playing style after Ruben Amorim was sacked on Monday.

United confirmed former midfielder Darren Fletcher will take charge as caretaker for Wednesday’s Premier League game against Burnley while the search for a permanent replacement continues.

“The experiments have got to stop,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I’ve always been proud of what this club is – adventurous, exciting football, playing young players and entertaining the crowd.

"They must take risks and have the courage to play attacking, aggressive football.”

Amorim, who became the 10th manager – permanent or interim – since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, faced criticism for his rigid 3-4-3 formation and for his public comments about his squad, including describing them as “maybe the worst in the club’s history” last year.

“Barcelona will never change for anybody," Neville said.

"I don’t believe United should change for anybody.

“The club has to find a manager who has experience and is willing to play fast, entertaining, attacking football.”

United are sixth in the league after 20 games, 17 points behind leaders Arsenal. REUTERS