Netherlands to play World Cup warm-up game against Algeria

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

AMSTERDAM, March 2 - The Netherlands will play a warm-up match before the World Cup against fellow finalists Algeria in Rotterdam, the Dutch football association said on Monday.

The friendly on June 3 will be the Dutch team's farewell game before they travel to the U.S., where they are expected to play another preparation match before their opening Group F clash with Japan in Dallas on June 14.

Algeria have been drawn in World Cup Group J along with Argentina, Austria and Jordan.

The Netherlands have another North African country, Tunisia, in their group and play them in Kansas City on June 25.

The Dutch team will play two friendlies this month, against Norway in Amsterdam and Ecuador in Eindhoven. REUTERS