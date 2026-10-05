Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez satisfied with first four games in charge
- Xavi Hernandez is satisfied with his first four games as Netherlands coach and aims to build a close-knit team that fights for each other.
- The Netherlands topped Group A2 after a 2-1 win over Serbia, using different formations to improve performance and adapt to opponents.
- Xavi acknowledges defensive issues, with goals conceded in 12 consecutive matches, and plans to strengthen defence while maintaining offensive focus.
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EINDHOVEN – Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez said he was satisfied with his first four matches in charge and that he is working to turn the squad into a family that fights for each other.
The Netherlands’ 2-1 Nations League victory over Serbia on Oct 4 took them top of Group A2 and gave them a strong chance of advancing to the quarter-finals in March.
“We fought like a family. We really had to suffer,” Xavi said.
“We had to defend, but we actually wanted to play possession football. But we couldn’t do that, and we couldn’t get a grip on the game because of Serbia, who did that really well.”
“But when we switched to a different formation, things got better,” the Spanish World Cup winner added.
Xavi had the Netherlands play in different formations through his first four games, which started with a home draw against Germany, followed by an away win over Serbia and a come-from-behind 2-2 draw in Greece on Oct 1.
“We now know how to dominate games in different ways. But we also know how to defend at times in a low block or a mid-block,” he said.
“In terms of our core values, I’m very satisfied. The players are wonderful people. But in footballing terms, we need to improve in all sorts of areas.”
The Netherlands conceded a goal for a 12th consecutive match on Oct 4 and Xavi said they were working on becoming harder to score against.
“The most important thing is that we score one more than the opponent, but we want a clean sheet. That takes time,” he added.
“I’m going to get some rest now first, because it was intense.
“I’ll continue to keep an eye on everyone. We are creating a family.”
The Dutch next face Greece in Amsterdam on Nov 13 before a trip to Berlin to take on Germany three days later. REUTERS