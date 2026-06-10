Nelson replaces injured Flores in Canada's World Cup squad

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Apr 11, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC forward Jayden Nelson (7) kicks during the second half against the LA Galaxy at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

June 9 - Winger Jayden Nelson has been called up to Canada's World Cup squad as a replacement for Marcelo Flores, who was ruled out of the tournament with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Canada Soccer said on Tuesday.

Tigres UANL midfielder Flores, 22, was injured in last month's CONCACAF Champions Cup final.

"Austin FC’s Jayden Nelson has been selected to replace Tigres UANL's Marcelo Flores on #CANMNT's roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026," Canada Soccer posted on X.

The 23-year-old Nelson has netted three goals in 14 appearances for Canada.

World Cup co-hosts Canada will open their campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto, before taking on Qatar and Switzerland in Group B. REUTERS