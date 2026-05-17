NEC Nijmegen grab Champions League berth leaving Ajax forced to playoffs

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AMSTERDAM, May 17 - NEC Nijmegen jumped up one place to finish third in the Dutch league on Sunday and win a berth in the Champions League, leaving Ajax Amsterdam facing the possibility of missing out on European football next season.

NEC secured third spot in the Eredivisie with a 2-1 home win over Go Ahead Eagles and will compete in the third qualifying round of the Champions League next season.

They had started the last day of the league campaign in fourth place but went above FC Twente who lost 5-1 at champions PSV Eindhoven and ended fourth.

Twente will play in the second qualifying round of the Europa League next season.

Ajax's goalless draw at SC Heerenveen meant they finished fifth and must now try to secure a spot in European football via the end-of-season Dutch league playoffs with the winner going into the second qualifying round of the Conference League. Ajax have won six European trophies in the past.

PSV and runners-up Feyenoord get automatic entry into the group stage of the Champions League while NEC will play in Europe's top club competition for the first time. REUTERS