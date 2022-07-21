Near 12k demand Djokovic inclusion

NEW YORK • Almost 12,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to work with the Biden administration to allow Novak Djokovic to compete in next month's US Open despite his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

As things stand, the Serb will not be able to participate in the final Grand Slam of the year, which starts on Aug 29, due to existing rules under which travellers seeking to enter the United States have to be fully vaccinated and provide proof before boarding flights.

The 21-time Slam champion won the Australian Open last year, but was unable to defend his crown this year after he was deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status in January.

"There is absolutely no reason at this stage of the pandemic to not allow Djokovic to play at the US Open 2022," said the change.org petition, which was launched last month. "(The) US Government and USTA must work together to allow him to play... MAKE IT HAPPEN, USTA!"

In the aftermath of his Wimbledon final victory over Australian Nick Kyrgios earlier this month, Djokovic confirmed that he had no intention of getting vaccinated and was at peace with his decision.

"I'd like to play the US Open but if it doesn't happen, it's not the end of the world, nor the first Grand Slam I have to withdraw from," the 35-year-old had said.

Vaccination remains a hot-button political issue in the US, with Kentucky's Republican Senator, Rand Paul, tweeting his support for Djokovic to be allowed entry just last week.

"Hooray for heroic stances for medical freedom by Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic. Boo for unscientific policy of banning visitors to US that already have natural immunity," he said in reference to the tennis star's previous Covid-19 infections.

Should Djokovic be prevented from flying to the US and if Australia enforces its three-year visa ban as a result of January's deportation, then the next time the Serb will be at a Slam will be next year's French Open.

But despite his current ban on entering the US, Djokovic was included in the men's draw for the Aug 13-21 Cincinnati Open, organisers said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former world No. 1 and 23-time Slam winner Serena Williams - who has also been included in the preceding WTA Canadian Open - will play in the hard-court tournament as she continues her comeback after making her first appearance on a tennis court in a year at Wimbledon, where she tumbled out in the first round.

Joining the 2014 and 2015 winner in the women's field will be world No. 1 and two-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek, as well as former Cincinnati winners Victoria Azarenka, Madison Keys, Garbine Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka and reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu are also in the line-up.

