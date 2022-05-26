Nazri wants more time to work

A fourth straight SEA Games group-stage exit could have been averted if there was better planning for the Young Lions, head coach Nazri Nasir said on Tuesday.

Singapore's Under-23 side won just one of their four matches in Hanoi and finished third in their group behind Thailand and Malaysia and ahead of Cambodia and Laos.

Nazri, 51, admitted standards across the region have improved - his team drew 2-2 with Laos and narrowly edged past Cambodia 1-0 - and said his side were hampered by injuries to key personnel but felt the biggest factor was the less-than-ideal preparation.

The Young Lions' involvement in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) meant he had only a week to work with the SEA Games squad.

He told The Straits Times: "We need the players to gel together. If we could have played more matches or had a (longer) training camp, it would have been better."

The team started centralised training on April 25 and played just one closed-door friendly, against SPL club Albirex Niigata, before they took on Laos on May 7.

Nazri added: "When you prepare for a tournament like the SEA Games, we need to have more time together.

"In-camp training, playing more international games is vital. The intensity of the football (in the SPL) and the aggression is different.

"Looking forward, we should have more games, more time for the players to be together and give me more time to work with the club players. That's what I want for the future."

Hougang head coach Clement Teo, 55, felt the Young Lions looked more cohesive in their final two games, beating Cambodia and battling to a 2-2 draw with Malaysia, after a poor start to their campaign. Singapore were hammered 5-0 by the Thais after rescuing a point against minnows Laos.

Teo said: "Look at our last two matches. We showed fighting spirit and created good chances. It only shows that if we would have had better preparation, we could have done better."

He also highlighted the seemingly mixed messaging coming from the Football Association of Singapore - wanting the team to do well at the SEA Games yet having to fulfil their commitments in the SPL.

Teo added: "Sacrifices need to be made. If you want this team to do well at the SEA Games then you need to prepare this team well enough to give them a chance. The next Games is in 2023, the preparation for that should start now and not at the last minute."

Aside from a lack of cohesion, former Balestier Khalsa head coach Khidhir Khamis, 36, said the Young Lions simply lacked sufficient talent.

He said: "If you look at Laos, Cambodia, they have hunger but also growing quality. They have improved by leaps and bounds and that means their senior national teams are only going to get better.

"The gap between the Young Lions and the senior team is too wide. It's going to be a problem. I want to be optimistic about our future but we are in a difficult situation. We don't have the quality. We are banking on the likes of Hariss Harun and Shahdan Sulaiman who are already in their 30s.

"It's going to get worse before it gets better."

Nazri was missing his captain Jacob Mahler and forward Ilhan Fandi through injury while Ilhan's two older siblings Irfan and Ikhsan, regular starters for the Lions, were unavailable as their Thai club BG Pathum United did not release them.

On the criticism regarding his eventual 20-man Games squad selection, Nazri defended his choices, saying: "I have been in football for... many years and I have played and coached high-level players.

"At the international level, technical ability is very important. Some perform well in SPL, but they can't do it at this level. Maybe they need more time.

"I picked what I felt was the best, I believed they could deliver and I chose players that fit my plan."