Napoli's title defence hit by scoreless draw with Parma

NAPLES, Italy, Jan 14 - Napoli's Serie A title defence was dealt another blow when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Parma on Wednesday, a third successive stalemate for the hosts which could see them lose further ground at the top.

Napoli remain third in the standings, level on 40 points with second-placed AC Milan who are away to Como on Thursday and three points off leaders Inter Milan before they host Lecce later on Wednesday. Parma are 14th on 22 points.

The home side came in on the back of two 2-2 draws, coming from behind in both games with Hellas Verona and Inter Milan, and against Parma they were unable to make their dominance count in a disappointing display at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

"These are the type of games where you need to score as quickly as possible, open the match up, and then it becomes a completely different match," Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani told reporters.

"We definitely need to be quicker, more decisive, bring more quality to our play going forward, not always two touches, sometimes just one."

The first chance fell to Scott McTominay - who scored both goals against Inter - with his half-volley from a Giovanni Di Lorenzo through ball into the box deflected into the side netting.

McTominay had the ball in the net minutes later but the goal was ruled out after a VAR check for an offside in the build-up and Napoli continued to probe for the opener.

RINALDI IMPRESSES ON DEBUT

Parma keeper Filippo Rinaldi, making his club debut, pulled off a point-blank save from Alessandro Buongiorno's header after Noa Lang floated the ball into the box following a short corner.

Rinaldi then parried away Rasmus Hojlund's shot on the turn, the keeper impressing in his first-ever Serie A appearance as Parma continued to frustrate the hosts and the sides went in goalless at the break.

"There is nothing to thank, we make the choices we think are right," Parma manager Carlos Cuesta told DAZN when asked if he had thanked his keeper after the game.

"We thought Filippo was ready for a great performance, so it proved."

Hojlund had a great opportunity to open the scoring early in the second half when Rinaldi spilled the ball after colliding with his own defender, but the Napoli striker took too long to get a shot away, and Parma cleared the danger.

Napoli made a triple substitution before the hour mark, sending on Leonardo Spinazzola, Eljif Elmas and David Neres but there was little change as the hosts were reduced to half-chances.

Shots from McTominay and Stanislav Lobotka failed to trouble Rinaldi, who took a late booking for time-wasting as Parma were content to hang on and earn a point. REUTERS