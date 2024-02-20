Napoli visit begins Xavi’s final chance of Barca pride

BARCELONA – Xavi Hernandez left Barcelona in 2015 after lifting a glorious treble, but his hopes of a second triumphant farewell – this time as their coach – have been whittled away.

The former midfielder’s last real chance of silverware this season is in the Champions League, with the Catalans visiting Napoli in a last-16, first-leg clash on Feb 21.

After his team were thrashed by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final and knocked out of the Copa del Rey, Xavi said he would leave his job at the end of the season.

Eight points off leaders Real in La Liga, it seems like only a European run can bring the beleaguered Spanish champions some respite.

However, the club’s travails on the continent in recent years do not bode well, with humiliating losses – to Roma, Liverpool, Bayern Munich – still vivid memories.

The last time the Catalans managed to get their hands on the Champions League, back in 2015, it was Xavi lifting the trophy.

Then 35, Xavi tearfully departed after 17 seasons at the top level with Barcelona, expecting that a team powered by Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez could go on to dominate European football for years to come.

Instead, the project crumbled under the weight of mismanagement and heaving salaries and Barcelona have been sinking ever since, with Xavi called in to rescue the team as coach in November 2021.

Although he led Barcelona to win the La Liga last season, the football did not convince and this term the team have stalled, leading Xavi to announce his second exit.

Barcelona players are also conscious the Champions League offers them a chance to snatch at rapidly fading chances of glory.

“When the music rings out... that energy, that desire, we have to go out there pumped up,” defender Ronald Araujo said this week.

“I know the importance of it, and what the Champions League represents for a player and for the club, we have responsibilities.”

Striker Robert Lewandowski has found form at a crucial moment of the season, with four goals in his last three games.

“We’ve been working very hard this week, I think we can do better in the Champions League,” said the Polish star.

“In Napoli we have to play for 90 minutes well in defence and attack.”