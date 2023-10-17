Napoli striker Osimhen suffers hamstring injury

Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has suffered a hamstring injury on international duty, the club said on Monday.

The 24-year-old came off injured around the hour mark in Nigeria's 2-2 friendly draw with Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Napoli did not specify a timeframe for Osimhen's return but Sky Sports Italia said such an injury typically requires a recovery period of four to six weeks.

Osimhen is likely to miss several matches, including Napoli's visit to Hellas Verona on Saturday, the Champions League group game at Union Berlin on Oct. 24 and the clash with Serie A leaders AC Milan five days later.

Napoli are fifth in Serie A, with Osimhen having top-scored for the club with six goals in the league this season. REUTERS

