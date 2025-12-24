Napoli return to title defence in high spirits after Super Cup triumph

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 25 - Following their triumph in the Italian Super Cup, Napoli will return to the task of defending their Serie A title full of confidence when they travel to take on Cremonese this weekend.

Napoli beat AC Milan 2-0 in the semi-final and Bologna by the same scoreline in Monday's final to clinch the Super Cup for the first time since 2014 as Antonio Conte continues to find success in Naples.

Conte won the league title in his first season, and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis sees no reason why the good times should come to an end.

"Did you have any doubts about Conte? Conte is a maestro, so he didn't need long to settle in as a winner," De Laurentiis told Mediaset after the Super Cup win.

"It is not since the Maradona era that we didn't win two trophies in a single calendar year. I tell the fans, dream away."

The trophy win was a welcome boost after Napoli's loss to Udinese in their most recent league outing which dropped them to third in the standings, one point off second-placed Milan and two behind leaders Inter Milan.

An away game at Cremonese on Sunday awaits Conte's side, with the promoted club 11th in the standings after two games without a win, and Napoli will hope David Neres continues his fine run of form.

The Brazilian winger netted three of Napoli's four Super Cup goals, along with three in their last four league games.

There was also a welcome sight for Conte and the club's fans on the bench in Riyadh. Romelu Lukaku was named among the substitutes for both games, and while the Belgian striker did not make it onto the pitch, he may be close to a welcome return having not played this campaign following a pre-season thigh injury.

Napoli have also had to do without their other Belgian, Kevin De Bruyne, for the last two months after the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury which required surgery, but so far, Conte has found a way of overcoming whatever comes his way.

TESTING TIMES FOR INTER

While Napoli returned from Saudi Arabia full of festive cheer, Inter limped home after losing to Bologna on penalties, and they are away to Atalanta on Sunday.

Inter's three-game winning run in the league took them to top spot, but they will face a tough test in Bergamo against an Atalanta side who have won their last two in Serie A and recently defeated Chelsea in the Champions League.

Milan host struggling Hellas Verona on Sunday. The visitors are third from bottom and battling relegation after failing to win in their opening 13 games but a recovery could be on the cards after two successive wins.

While the top three were in Super Cup action, Juventus beat AS Roma last weekend and are four points off the top with a game more played. They are away to second from bottom Pisa on Saturday. REUTERS