Napoli lose 1-0 at Udinese and miss chance to go top

UDINE, Italy, Dec 14 - Napoli missed the opportunity to move top of Serie A after suffering a deserved 1-0 defeat at Udinese on Sunday.

The visitors had a chance to take first place after ‍AC ​Milan earlier drew 2-2 at home to Sassuolo but Napoli ‍struggled against an aggressive Udinese, who had two goals disallowed.

Napoli are second with 31 points, one point behind ​Milan and ​a point ahead of third-placed Inter Milan, who play at Genoa later on Sunday. Udinese are 10th with 21 points.

After a mostly uneventful first half, it was the hosts who ‍tried to show they were the superior team after the break.

Keinan Davis thought he had given ​Udinese the lead minutes into the second ⁠half after running in on a rebound but the celebrations were short-lived as VAR showed he was offside.

With the pressure mounting, it seemed a matter of time before the breakthrough arrived. In the 69th minute, Udinese's Nicolo ​Zaniolo was slipped through on goal, surged to the edge of the box and drove a low shot into ‌the net.

However, the referee ruled the goal ​out for a foul in the build-up, which drew furious protests from the home supporters.

Four minutes later Udinese's Jurgen Ekkelenkamp produced a moment of brilliance to put the home side ahead. Collecting the ball at a tight angle near the edge of the area, he shrugged off a defender and curled a superb finish into the top corner.

Napoli got more involved in the closing stages after ‍being outmatched for much of the second half. Rasmus Hojlund came close when he arrived ​unmarked at the far post to meet a cross, but lost his footing and fell as his effort ​sailed over the bar.

Deep into stoppage time, Napoli had another chance ‌as Lorenzo Lucca stretched to meet a cross inside the box but his effort struck the base of the post and went wide. REUTERS