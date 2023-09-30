Napoli keep on climbing table with 4-0 win at Lecce

Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - September 30, 2023 Napoli&#039;s Leo Ostigard scores their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - September 30, 2023 Lecce&#039;s Valentin Gendrey in action with Napoli&#039;s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - September 30, 2023 Napoli&#039;s Mathias Olivera in action with Lecce&#039;s Pontus Almqvist REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - September 30, 2023 Napoli&#039;s Victor Osimhen in action with Lecce&#039;s Patrick Dorgu REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
51 sec ago

Serie A champions Napoli continued their climb up the table with a 4-0 win at Lecce on Saturday, moving provisionally up to third place after Victor Osimhen came off the bench to score in the second half.

With one eye on their Champions League game against Real Madrid on Tuesday, Napoli manager Rudi Garcia left Osimhen out of the starting lineup, but the Nigerian striker wasted no time once he replaced Giovanni Simeone for the second half.

After a loose ball from Lecce allowed Osimhen to gain possession in his own half, his pass sent Khvicha Kvaratskhelia down the left wing before the Georgian cut in and his perfect cross was headed home by Osimhen in the 51st minute.

The visitors had taken the lead when defender Leo Ostigard scored his first Serie A goal while Gianluca Gaetano added a third two minutes from time when he scored from distance. Matteo Politano completed the rout with an injury time penalty. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top