Napoli come from behind to hold Milan to 2-2 draw

NAPLES, Italy - Champions Napoli came back from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw at home against AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday and preserve their top-four spot in the standings.

Milan remain third on 22 points, three behind leaders Inter Milan and one adrift of second-placed Juventus. Napoli are fourth with 18 points.

Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock for Milan in the 22nd minute, nodding home the opener from an assist by Christian Pulisic, before netting Davide Calabria's cross with another close-range header to double the lead nine minutes later.

Napoli winger Matteo Politano sparked Rudi Garcia's side into life when he scored five minutes after the break and Giacomo Raspadori levelled in the 63rd, unleashing an unstoppable shot from a free kick. REUTERS

