Nancy can turn things around at Celtic, says Henry

Dec 19 - Wilfried Nancy has endured the worst start of any manager at Celtic after losing his first four games but former Arsenal forward ‍Thierry ​Henry has called for patience and said ‍he is confident his fellow Frenchman can turn things around.

Celtic's 2-1 defeat by ​Dundee ​United on Wednesday marked their longest losing run since the 1977-78 season and the Glasgow side, who have won 13 of the ‍last 14 league titles, are second in the current campaign, six points ​behind leaders Hearts, though with ⁠a game in hand.

Their defeat by St Mirren in last week's League Cup final prompted calls for Nancy's dismissal but Henry, who had Nancy as his assistant ​at CF Montreal, told the BBC it was difficult to impose a philosophy and ‌an identity on a club ​quickly.

"Right now it's too early, and I do think he can turn it around. He is a great guy and has a great mind," he said on Thursday.

"It's not working at the moment and obviously it doesn't look great. But he's a friend of mine, so I ‍am going to be biased.

"You don't want any coach to lose ​their job that early. It doesn't make sense to me."

On Wednesday, the club's ​chairman Peter Lawwell said he was leaving by ‌the end of the month, blaming abuse and threats during a tough season. REUTERS

