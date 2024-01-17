Namibia upset Tunisia at Cup of Nations

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Tunisia v Namibia - Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Korhogo, Ivory Coast - January 16, 2024 Namibia's Deon Hotto scores their first goal REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Tunisia v Namibia - Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Korhogo, Ivory Coast - January 16, 2024 Namibia's Ryan Nyambe in action with Tunisia's Haythem Jouini REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Tunisia v Namibia - Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Korhogo, Ivory Coast - January 16, 2024 Namibia's Deon Hotto celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group E - Tunisia v Namibia - Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Korhogo, Ivory Coast - January 16, 2024 Namibia's Deon Hotto celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

KORHOGO, Ivory Coast - Namibia winger Deon Hotto scored in the 88th minute to hand them a shock 1-0 victory over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday and keep up the sequence of surprise results that have dominated the opening days of the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Hotto sneaked in at the back post to hand the southern African country, 87 places below Tunisia in the world rankings, a deserved win as they were markedly more enterprising and created the better chances in the opening Group E encounter at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

Namibia, competing in their fourth finals but who had never tasted a Cup of Nations finals victory previously, should have won by a more handsome margin but were let down by poor decision making.

Mali and South Africa play later on Tuesday at the same venue in the second Group E game. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top