After a thrilling race to the top of La Liga that has kept fans on their toes this season, Atletico Madrid are on the cusp of breaking the duopoly of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona with a first title since 2014.

And it is a celebration that La Liga ambassador Robert Pires is hoping to see on Sunday as the former Arsenal, Villarreal and 1998 World Cup-winning French midfielder hailed the "new faces" of football.