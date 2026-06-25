Nagelsmann feels Germany ‘punished’ for topping World Cup group

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Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said it is not ideal that the team will not find out who they will play next until less than 48 hours before the game.

EAST RUTHERFORD, United States – Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said on June 24 that he believes his side is at a disadvantage as World Cup group winners due to reduced preparation time for their last-32 tie.

The four-time world champions are assured of top spot going into their final Group E game against Ecuador on June 25 but will only learn their opponents for the next round less than 48 hours before the match.

Germany, as with seven other group winners, must wait until the end of the opening round late on June 27 to discover which of the eight best third-place sides will await them on June 29 in Foxborough.

“I think we are being punished as the group leader,” Nagelsmann told reporters in New Jersey.

“But if you look at all the algorithms and how everything plays together, it’s extremely complex – and the more teams you have, the more complex it gets.”

Germany thrashed Curacao 7-1 in their first game and then came from behind to beat Ivory Coast 2-1, ensuring they will progress beyond the group stage for the first time since winning the World Cup in 2014.

But the expanded 48-team format means they could face a wide range of opponents in the last 32.

“It’s not ideal that we don’t find out until (late on June 27) who we will play, but we are prepared, we worked out the opponents that are most likely,” said the 38-year-old Nagelsmann.

“We are prepared well enough that we don’t have to prepare for the match in such a hectic way on Sunday, because it will be our last training session where we can actually change something.

“There’s a little time pressure there... (but) we are all still pretty young as coaches, and if we have to, then we’ll work through the night.”

Ecuador are aiming to stave off an early exit after an impressive qualifying campaign raised hopes of a successful tournament.

The South Americans have just one point after a 0-0 draw with newcomers Curacao and a 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast in their opening match.

“We deserved far more. The way we competed makes us think we’re on the right path. It’s just our finishing that was lacking,” said Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece.

“This is the biggest challenge we are facing, the biggest opportunity. I’m not afraid to fail. If you give your all there is nothing to reproach yourself for.

“I am convinced we still have a chance.” AFP