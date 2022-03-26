N. Macedonia up for 'game of their lives'

PORTO • When the European qualifying play-off draw for the 2022 World Cup was made, many were already looking forward to a final clash between heavyweights Italy and Portugal - billing it as a game that would end with one of football's biggest teams missing out on the Finals in Qatar.

But not Portugal coach Fernando Santos. In the build-up to Thursday's games, he warned many times it was not a foregone conclusion the Azzurri would get past North Macedonia, just like it was not a given that his team would beat Turkey easily.

Portugal did their part but it was far from comfortable as the hosts survived a nervy finale to move closer to the Nov 21-Dec 18 World Cup after a 3-1 win in Porto.

After taking a 2-0 first-half lead via Otavio and Diogo Jota, Santos' men appeared to be cruising until Burak Yilmaz pulled one back 25 minutes from time.

The Turkey striker could have forced extra time in a game that saw the visitors get pinned back for long periods, only to miss a late penalty, and Portugal's Matheus Nunes made sure of the result four minutes into added time.

Santos was annoyed at how his side allowed their opponents back into the match, saying a similar repeat of the complacency would be costly against North Macedonia.

"We can't allow that to happen in a game we had under control, it's a warning for Tuesday," he said.

"Today's game is over and we have to focus on the next rival that will give us the game of their lives for sure. We will need extra focus playing at home in front of our crowd. The motivation has to be our main goal, which is going to the World Cup."

On their unfancied opponents, Santos added the worst thing his players could do would be to underestimate them.

"We need to show the same respect to North Macedonia that we would to Italy," he said.

"I told you before, we could be playing them, those games are not a joke, it's like a final and anything can happen.

"You have to face it with the focus and concentration that it deserves. A team that goes to Italy and beats the European champions doesn't need introductions."

Nunes agreed, saying: "We can't think it will be easy against North Macedonia. Now we have to rest and work for the game plan.

"It's a team that deserves all our respect. They went to Italy and won, you have to have quality to accomplish that."

In the other European play-off qualifiers, Gareth Bale again proved to be Wales' talisman as his double ensured a 2-1 win over Austria, taking them a step closer to their first global football showpiece since 1958.

Despite an indifferent few seasons at club level, the Real Madrid forward remains the team's star man. He opened the scoring with a blistering free kick that bulged the net from 30 metres and was the quickest to react when Austria failed to clear a short corner.

"The star man turns up and that's the best free kick I've ever seen in my life," said Wales' caretaker manager Rob Page.

The Welsh will have to wait until June to find out who their final opponents will be, as the Ukraine-Scotland match has been postponed until then due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden substitute Robin Quaison struck in the second half of extra time to secure a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic and set up an away clash to Poland - the Poles received a walkover after the Russians were booted out - next Tuesday.

"I'm just glad we scored a goal, I'm very happy right now," said captain Victor Lindelof, whose Manchester United teammate Anthony Elanga made his Sweden debut off the bench.

