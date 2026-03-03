Myong hat-trick fires North Korea to 3-0 win over Uzbekistan

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SYDNEY, March 3 - Myong Yu-jong scored a hat-trick in the first half as North Korea marked their long-awaited return to the Women's Asian Cup with a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in their opening Group B tie on Tuesday.

The three-times champions, playing in the continental showpiece for the first time since losing to Australia in the 2010 final, dominated the contest at Western Sydney Stadium with a mixture of neat passing and steely defence.

Midfielder Myong opened the scoring in the sixth minute and added her second and third goals from the penalty spot before being taken off at halftime in one of six substitutions made by the North Koreans.

The Uzbeks, making their return to the Asian Cup after a 23-year absence, lost a string of players to injury, which could cost them in their remaining group matches against China, the reigning champions, and Bangladesh. REUTERS