Straitstimes.com header logo

‘My time has passed’: Neymar doubles down on Brazil retirement

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Brazil's Neymar and Raphinha look dejected after the match as Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/James Lang/File Photo

Raphinha (left) consoling Neymar after Brazil’s World Cup last-16 exit, following a 2-1 loss to Norway at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 5, 2026.

PHOTO: IMAGN IMAGES

SAO PAULO – Neymar appeared to confirm his retirement from international football, saying he no longer wanted to play for Brazil, weeks after suggesting his international career had ended following their World Cup last-16 loss to Norway.

The 34-year-old forward, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, made the comments after Santos beat Venezuela’s Universidad Central 4-2 in a Copa Sudamericana match late on July 28.

“I think my time with the national team has already passed. I made history there, and I’m very happy about it. I experienced a lot there, gave my blood and my life, and always fought and battled for the yellow jersey. But I don’t think I want it anymore," he told reporters.

The remarks reinforced comments he made in the immediate aftermath of Brazil’s 2-1 World Cup defeat by Norway on July 5.

After coming on as a substitute and scoring a stoppage-time penalty, Neymar suggested his international career was over during an interview with Brazilian broadcaster Ge TV.

“I tried, I tried. Now it’s over,” he said.

Neymar was visibly emotional after the defeat, which marked Brazil’s earliest World Cup exit since 1990 and extended the five-time champions’ wait for a record-extending sixth title.

The forward, who played in four World Cups, enjoyed a glittering club career with Santos, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but won only one senior title with the national team, the Confederations Cup in 2013.

His international career yielded 80 goals and 58 assists in 130 appearances. REUTERS

More on this topic
Carlo Ancelotti gamble leaves Brazil mired in World Cup quicksand
Japan and Brazil in talks to compete in football friendly matches in Singapore
See more on

World Cup 2026

World Cup football

World Cup

Brazil

Neymar

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.