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‘My time has passed’: Neymar doubles down on Brazil retirement

Raphinha (left) consoling Neymar after Brazil’s World Cup last-16 exit, following a 2-1 loss to Norway at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 5, 2026.

SAO PAULO – Neymar appeared to confirm his retirement from international football, saying he no longer wanted to play for Brazil, weeks after suggesting his international career had ended following their World Cup last-16 loss to Norway.

The 34-year-old forward, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, made the comments after Santos beat Venezuela’s Universidad Central 4-2 in a Copa Sudamericana match late on July 28 .

“I think my time with the national team has already passed. I made history there, and I’m very happy about it. I experienced a lot there, gave my blood and my life, and always fought and battled for the yellow jersey. But I don’t think I want it anymore," he told reporters.

The remarks reinforced comments he made in the immediate aftermath of Brazil’s 2-1 World Cup defeat by Norway on July 5.

After coming on as a substitute and scoring a stoppage-time penalty, Neymar suggested his international career was over during an interview with Brazilian broadcaster Ge TV.

“I tried, I tried. Now it’s over,” he said.

Neymar was visibly emotional after the defeat, which marked Brazil’s earliest World Cup exit since 1990 and extended the five-time champions’ wait for a record-extending sixth title.

The forward, who played in four World Cups, enjoyed a glittering club career with Santos, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, but won only one senior title with the national team, the Confederations Cup in 2013.

His international career yielded 80 goals and 58 assists in 130 appearances. REUTERS