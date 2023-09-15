My job is to eliminate ‘no good culture’ at Man United, says Erik ten Hag

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has refused to pinpoint Jadon Sancho but said that he had inherited a “no good culture” at the club, as he spoke on Friday ahead of his side’s English Premier League home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Sancho’s United future was plunged into doubt on Thursday as the club confirmed that he will train on his own due to a “squad discipline issue”.

The forward was dropped for United’s 3-1 defeat by Arsenal earlier in September for what ten Hag deemed poor performances in training.

The 23-year-old responded by posting on social media he had been made a “scapegoat”, without giving details. The post was pinned to his account throughout the whole international break and was taken down only this week.

Reports said Sancho has had time-keeping issues when it comes to training, but the club did not comment on that, while the player himself has also reportedly refused to apologise.

When asked about the whole incident, ten Hag did not go into details but said: “I think everything is said. Sometimes you have setbacks with players being injured or unavailable for other reasons. But our squad is very strong and the players available are motivated, in good spirits and good mood going into the game.

“Strict lines is what the club asked of me because there was no good culture before last season. So to set good standards, that is what I did and it is my job to control the standards.

“It is never someone makes one mistake... it is a whole process before you come to a certain outcome about strict lines. There is a structure (not) to cross lines so you have to be strong.”

Sancho was considered one of the brightest young talents in European football when he joined United for £73 million (S$123.5 million) from Borussia Dortmund two years ago.

But he has not lived up to that price tag at Old Trafford, scoring just 12 goals in 82 appearances.

Having struggled with mental health issues, he was also given time off by ten Hag between October and February last season to complete an individual fitness programme in the Netherlands.

The United boss was said to have been disappointed that his efforts were not reciprocated.

Apart from Sancho, United will be without fellow winger Antony on Saturday.

The Brazilian is absent to address domestic abuse allegations by an ex-girlfriend, compounding the club’s troubled start to the season on and off the pitch – United have already lost two of their opening four Premier League games.

The 23-year-old, signed from Ajax for £86 million last summer, has insisted he is “the victim of false accusations”.

“No idea,” ten Hag said when asked when his return will be.