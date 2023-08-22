Mutineers silent as Spain celebrate Women’s World Cup triumph

MADRID – Spain put aside months of turmoil and division to claim their first Women’s World Cup title on Sunday, overcoming a player revolt that saw La Roja lose some of their best talent even before the tournament had kicked off.

One of the world’s strongest and most exciting teams arrived without some key players.

But a talented group of youngsters showed the grit and skill required to put all the problems aside and win Spain’s first major trophy.

But, as the victors celebrated amid clamour from the world’s media after their 1-0 win over England in Sydney, there was no mention of ex-teammates.

Twelve of the 15 players who took part in the mutiny and ended up not making the squad decided to stay silent, giving no interviews and making no mention of the Women’s World Cup on their social media accounts.

There were no messages of support, sympathy or appreciation either for the players who, in September 2022, told the Spanish football federation (RFEF) they were quitting while long-standing coach Jorge Vilda was in charge, sparking unrest in the changing room.

The 15 e-mails from 15 players sent to RFEF president Luis Rubiales demanded radical changes in the team’s structure.

There was never any suggestion of inappropriate behaviour. The campaign was undermined because none of them came out publicly to explain exactly what their demands were, only denying that they had asked for Vilda to be fired.

The RFEF backed Vilda during the darkest hours of the revolt and he cut the players involved in the dispute out of his squad.

Eight of the 15 backed off months later, asking to be reintegrated. But Vilda found space for only three in his World Cup squad – Ona Battle, Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati, who won the Golden Ball after being voted the Player of the Tournament.

Marquee names like Sandra Panos, Patri Guijarro, Mapi Leon and Claudia Pina, key players in Barcelona’s brilliant Champions League title campaign, were among the 12 players left out.

Reuters tried to contact the players through their agents, who said they will remain silent.

However, Spanish agent Carlota Planas, who represents world champions Caldentey, Cata Coll and four of the players who were left behind – Pina, Guijarro, Lola Gallardo and Leila Aouhabi – told Reuters the revolt played a major role in Spain’s World Cup success.

“Without them and their bravery, surely the RFEF would not have even considered making any improvements at all,” Planas said.

“Their demands were about better work conditions and some of those demands were answered, like improvements in the rehabilitation department and better travelling conditions for them and their families.”