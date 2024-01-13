Musiala double hands Bayern win at season restart as club remembers Beckenbauer

MUNICH, Germany - Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala scored twice to give the champions a 3-0 victory over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga restart on Friday as the club remembered Germany great Franz Beckenbauer who died last week.

Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane was also on target in stoppage time to take his league tally to 22 goals.

Beckenbauer, a World Cup winner as both Germany player and coach, also helped establish Bayern as a European powerhouse with three consecutive European Cup wins in the 1970s among other titles before becoming club president until 2009.

Hours after his funeral in Munich, the stadium was illuminated with the words 'Thank You Franz' as dozens of former Bayern players gathered in the stands to pay tribute to 'der Kaiser'.

The team warmed up with shirts bearing Beckenbauer's number five while stadium screens played highlights of his career.

After a minute's silence the hosts quickly got down to business, boxing Hoffenheim in their own half from the start.

Their relentless pressure paid off in the 18th minute when Musiala threaded a shot in off the post from a tight after a Leroy Sane assist.

Bayern have scored now scored in their last 65 consecutive Bundesliga home games - a league record.

With new signing Eric Dier not yet in the squad, Bayern kept up the pressure. They hit the post with Musiala early in the second half and missed half a dozen golden chances before allowing the visitors to waste their own share of opportunities to level.

In a three-minute spell Hoffenheim came close three times, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer denying them twice in the 63rd and 64th and the crossbar stopping Maximilian Beier's 65th minute shot.

Musiala settled the hosts' nerves after combining well again with Sane to tap in their second goal in the 70th minute before things got even worse for Hoffenheim with Grischa Proemel sent off for a second booking just four minutes later.

Kane's left-footed shot in stoppage time sealed their win.

Bayern are in second place in the standings on 41 points, one behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, in action at Augsburg on Saturday. REUTERS