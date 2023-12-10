Muriel's last-gasp strike gives Atalanta 3-2 home win over Milan

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group D - Atalanta v Rakow Czestochowa - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - September 21, 2023 Atalanta's Luis Muriel shoots at goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v AC Milan - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - December 9, 2023 Atalanta's Luis Muriel celebrates scoring their third goal with Aleksei Miranchuk REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

BERGAMO, Italy - Atalanta snatched a 3-2 victory at home to AC Milan thanks to a goal in added time from substitute Luis Muriel after a double from striker Ademola Lookman in Serie A on Saturday.

Muriel struck in the 95th minute after Milan defender Davide Calabria was dismissed for a second booking two minutes earlier.

Milan remain third on 29 points, seven points adrift of leaders Juventus, who beat visiting champions Napoli 1-0 on Friday, and six behind Inter Milan. Atalanta are seventh on 23.

Lookman had opened the scoring for the hosts with a right-foot shot from a central area that deflected off Milan defender Fikayo Tomori and flew past goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the 38th.

Milan equalised just before the break with Olivier Giroud's superb header from a corner for his eighth league goal of the season.

Lookman netted his second 10 minutes after the interval with a clinical finish from Charles De Ketelaere's cross-field pass. However, Milan made it 2-2 through Luka Jovic's left-foot finish from Christian Pulisic's cross into the box in the 80th.

But in stoppage time Calabria had to leave the field after being shown a second yellow card and shortly afterwards Muriel, who came on in the 82nd minute, gave Atalanta the win. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top