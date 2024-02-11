Muniz double seals Fulham win over Bournemouth

LONDON - Fulham ended a three-match winless streak in the Premier League with a 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth at Craven Cottage courtesy of a Rodrigo Muniz double on Saturday.

The hosts got off to a flying start with Bobby De Cordova-Reid firing a shot into the corner of the net in the fifth minute.

De Cordova-Reid's header then set up Rodrigo Muniz to double Fulham's advantage in the 36th minute.

Bournemouth got back in contention with Marcos Senesi finding the net in the 50th minute, but Fulham soon restored their two-goal cushion from Willian's cross, which Muniz put away.

Victory lifted Fulham above Bournemouth into 12th place. REUTERS