Muniz double seals Fulham win over Bournemouth

Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v AFC Bournemouth - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - February 10, 2024 AFC Bournemouth's Luis Sinisterra in action with Fulham's Tim Ream REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v AFC Bournemouth - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - February 10, 2024 AFC Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara in action with Fulham's Timothy Castagne REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v AFC Bournemouth - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - February 10, 2024 AFC Bournemouth's Adam Smith fouls Fulham's Andreas Pereira before receiving a yellow card Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v AFC Bournemouth - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - February 10, 2024 Fulham's Timothy Castagne in action with AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v AFC Bournemouth - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - February 10, 2024 AFC Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara in action with Fulham's Willian Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley REUTERS
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

LONDON - Fulham ended a three-match winless streak in the Premier League with a 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth at Craven Cottage courtesy of a Rodrigo Muniz double on Saturday.

The hosts got off to a flying start with Bobby De Cordova-Reid firing a shot into the corner of the net in the fifth minute.

De Cordova-Reid's header then set up Rodrigo Muniz to double Fulham's advantage in the 36th minute.

Bournemouth got back in contention with Marcos Senesi finding the net in the 50th minute, but Fulham soon restored their two-goal cushion from Willian's cross, which Muniz put away.

Victory lifted Fulham above Bournemouth into 12th place. REUTERS

