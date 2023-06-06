Much to shout about for Tampines, thanks to Milos Zlatkovic and Shuya Yamashita’s bickering

SINGAPORE – It is not uncommon to see Tampines Rovers centre-backs Milos Zlatkovic and Shuya Yamashita squabbling on the pitch.

Unsuspecting observers may think that there is bad blood between the duo, who often raise their voices at each other, but at the end of the day, they share the same aim – to win.

With the pair keeping things tight at the back, the Tampines’ faithful has much to shout about this season. The Stags have recorded seven clean sheets in 12 matches, helping them mount a strong challenge for the Singapore Premier League title.

This is in stark contrast to last season, when they finished third after keeping only four clean sheets in 28 matches.

Zlatkovic, who joined from Maltese side Balzan FC earlier this year, insists he is good friends with Yamashita despite the heated exchanges.

“When we argue on the pitch, it doesn’t mean we don’t like each other,” said the Serb, 26.

“Sometimes he makes a mistake and then we argue, but it’s no bad blood, you know? Speaking on the pitch is important.”

Yamashita, who is into his second season with the team, added: “Sometimes, for example, when he tracks back late or goes too high up, I’ll shout at him. When I make mistakes, he also shouts at me. For us, it’s normal on the pitch.”

Coach Gavin Lee, who set his team a target of keeping more clean sheets this season, has been impressed that the pair have “put their egos aside and found a way to work with each other”.

“Even though both don’t have a good command of English, they support each other,” he said. “They also hold each other accountable. That helps set the standards.”

The duo, who stayed together until Zlatkovic’s family arrived in Singapore recently, insist that their bickering does not continue off the pitch.

Yamashita, 24, also praised his defensive partner, saying that they “always cover for each other, and have a good combination”.

The pair, who are flanked by right-back Irfan Najeeb and left-back Glenn Kweh, are keen to attribute their miserly backline to a collective effort.

Zlatkovic said: “The team play in a very compact manner at the back. Our defence starts from our attack and everyone is involved in our defending.”

Yamashita said their playing style is also important, as they “keep the ball well, which limits opposition chances”.