Moyes unmoved by Antonio's dance

LONDON • With two English Premier League victories in as many games, West Ham are off to a fast start as they look to build on last season's sixth-place finish - their highest position in 22 years.

Hammers boss David Moyes is even willing to put up with the goal-scoring antics of Michail Antonio if he continues his rich vein of form.

The striker left the Scot unimpressed with his celebration when he became the club's record scorer in the Premier League but his double in the 4-1 win over Leicester at the London Stadium on Monday "shut the manager up".

Antonio, who also netted in their opening 4-2 victory at Newcastle, grabbed a cardboard cut-out of himself after his first goal which saw him move on to 48, one ahead of Paolo di Canio's old mark.

The 31-year-old then performed a waltz with the cut-out, before lifting it and kissing it, a gesture which fell flat with Moyes.

"It's not something I'm keen on," the manager said.

Antonio - whose versatility has seen him line up at right-back and on the wing since joining West Ham from Nottingham Forest in 2015 - was so caught up after setting the record he confused the film that he replicated the scene from.

He said at first it was from the 2001 film Save The Last Dance when in fact it was an iconic scene from the 1987 hit movie Dirty Dancing starring the late Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

"We were talking earlier in the week, and I said, 'You know what will be the best celebration? Save The Last Dance'," he said.

"Maybe somebody could pick me up like Baby? But I got a cardboard cut-out and picked that up."

Antonio later tweeted: "Score the goal, make history, nail the celebration, get the film name wrong in the interview. Baby forgive me! #DirtyDancing4Life."

His 49th and second goal of the night alongside strikes by Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma moved West Ham to the top of the table. Youri Tielemans got one back for Leicester, who had Ayoze Perez sent off before half-time.

Moyes - whose side's early results have franked the form they showed last term when they also qualified for the Europa League - was delighted with Antonio's brace after the player was criticised during the break.

"I'm really pleased," he said. "I was disappointed with the way he played in the first half but he did enough to shut the manager up after what I said to him at half-time.

"He's only been at centre-forward for the last 18 months or two years. He's gone on from there and he's looking a real handful."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE