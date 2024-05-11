Moyes says leaving West Ham is right for him and club

LONDON - West Ham United's David Moyes said leaving after the end of the season was the right move for him and the Premier League club and he hoped to continue his career elsewhere.

The east Londoners announced on Monday that the 61-year-old Scot, a former Manchester United and Everton manager, was leaving by mutual agreement when his contract expired.

Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui is expected to replace Moyes.

"I’m really comfortable with the situation, I’m comfortable with the board, and everything’s fine," the Scot, speaking publicly for the first time about the move, told reporters ahead of Saturday's final home game against relegation-threatened Luton Town.

"I’ve been away from my family for a long time now, so we’ve had lots of discussions and I think it’s the right decision for both parties. We’ll go our separate ways after four-and-a-half years that have been brilliant.

"I love football, and I want to stay involved in football. I’m one of a small group to have managed over 1,000 games, most of which have been in the Premier League, where lots of good managers come and go."

Moyes returned for a second spell at the London Stadium in 2019 and guided West Ham to their first major trophy since the FA Cup in 1980 when they won the Europa Conference League last season.

The Hammers are ninth in the standings with 49 points. Their final match of the season is at reigning champions Manchester City on May 19.

"I’d hoped that we’d be pushing for Europe again at this stage of the season, but we’ve just dropped out of it," said Moyes, whose side were trounced 5-0 by seventh-placed Chelsea last weekend.

"We’re still pushing for a strong finish in the Premier League though, and if we can finish in the top 10 that would be excellent for us." REUTERS