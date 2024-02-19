Mowbray steps away temporarily from Birmingham for medical treatment

Soccer Football - Championship - Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City - Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, Britain - February 9, 2024 Birmingham City manager Tony Mowbray Action Images/Andrew Boyers/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Feb 19, 2024, 07:44 PM
Published
Feb 19, 2024, 07:44 PM

Birmingham City manager Tony Mowbray is temporarily stepping away from the job for six to eight weeks to receive medical treatment, the Championship (second tier) club said on Monday.

Mowbray, 60, took over in January after the sacking of former England striker Wayne Rooney, and his assistant Mark Venus will now take charge until his return.

"Following my recent LMA Health Assessment I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment," Mowbray said in a statement.

"Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the Technical Area as Manager of Birmingham City Football Club. The Club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful."

Birmingham are 15th in the Championship and play at Ipswich Town on Saturday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top