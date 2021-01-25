Mourinho not looking at striker sign-Ings

LONDON • With the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic taking its toll, Premier League clubs have been uncharacteristically quiet in the January transfer window.

The window closes in a week yet there have been no big-money signings. Compared to last January, when there were buys like Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, the transfer market appears dead so far.

A bid for Danny Ings would certainly catch the eye this month but according to Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, there is no truth to the rumours linking Southampton's top scorer with Spurs.

The England striker, part of the Saints team who eliminated FA Cup holders Arsenal on Saturday, has seven goals in 13 top-flight appearances this season. But Ings has yet to sign an extension to a deal that runs out next summer.

With one year left on his contact come the end of the season, Ings reportedly wants to join a Champions League club - a prospect that Spurs could give him.

But ahead of Spurs' trip to second-tier Wycombe in the fourth round of the FA Cup today, Mourinho insisted he was happy with the forwards he has at his disposal.

"Let's go bit by bit. Two strikers, we are not a team that needs a third striker because the third striker is Son (Heung-min)," he said. "Of course, we have the best.

"We are happy with Carlos (Vinicius). Carlos is not our player, he's a Benfica player (on loan) but he's a player we're looking to develop.

"Ings of course, I refuse totally to say any word about him because he's a Southampton player."

Mourinho is expected to rotate his team as they host Liverpool on Thursday, when a league win will take his side above the Reds into fourth. Still, as Spurs have not won a trophy since 2008, the Portuguese does not want to "throw away any competition".

"If we are knocked out, it must be that we were not good enough, not because we approached it with not enough respect," he added.

Spurs will be without the injured Giovani lo Celso while Dele Alli, Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier all have minor injury problems.

REUTERS

WYCOMBE V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3.40am