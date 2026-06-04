Mourinho lined up for Real return if Perez wins election

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MADRID, June 3 - Jose Mourinho will return to manage Real Madrid if Florentino Perez wins the club's presidential election on Sunday, the sitting president confirmed on Wednesday as he campaigns for another term at the helm of the LaLiga club.

Perez, facing renewable energy entrepreneur Enrique Riquelme in the club's first contested election for 20 years, delivered the campaign announcement through his social media channels with a short video featuring Mourinho saying simply: "Yes!"

The clip followed the slogan "So MOUch history to be made", a not-so-subtle nod to the Portuguese coach who guided Real to a record LaLiga points tally in 2012 but last lifted a league title with Chelsea in 2015.

The move for Mourinho follows a disappointing domestic campaign in which Barcelona secured back-to-back league titles.

Real, 15-time Champions League winners, have also exited Europe's top club competition at the quarter-final stage in the last two seasons, with the absence of major silverware prompting Perez to call elections.

Perez's announcement landed while Riquelme was appearing on Spanish television programme El Hormiguero, where he said Manchester City midfielder and Spain captain Rodri would be his first signing if elected.

He said he would also target Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and that former forward and club great Raul would be his sports director.

Since leaving Chelsea, Mourinho's trophy haul has been more modest. He won the League Cup and Europa League with Manchester United, and later led AS Roma to the third-tier Conference League title.

His managerial road has also taken him to Tottenham Hotspur, Fenerbahce and Benfica, where he was under contract until June 2027 and had previously said the Portuguese club had proposed a renewal.

While pundits argue the game has moved beyond Mourinho's pragmatic style, Perez appears to see him as the manager to restore discipline and edge to a squad featuring Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham. REUTERS