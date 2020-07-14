Mourinho guns for Europa League

LONDON • The Europa League is widely considered to be the inferior cousin of the Champions League, with its vastly reduced TV revenue and exacting trips to far-flung areas of Europe.

But it is still a trophy and the winner earns an even bigger prize, automatic qualification for the Champions League.

As such, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has his eye on winning next term's Europa League if his eighth-placed side can qualify.

Although the Portuguese admitted it was "not a competition I am in love with", Tottenham are realistically out of the top-four running, so he is training his sights lower.

Despite beating Arsenal 2-1 in the north London derby on Sunday, Spurs cannot catch Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea should they secure one more win each from their remaining English Premier League games.

The trio are locked in a tussle for third and fourth position, and while Mourinho's men are all but set to miss out on the Champions League after four successive seasons, there is still European football to play for.

Spurs (52) are three points and two points behind Wolves, in sixth spot, and seventh-placed Sheffield United respectively, with just three matches left.

But they have a decent run-in, playing Newcastle away, then Leicester at home before ending with a trip to cross-town rivals Crystal Palace and if Wolves or Sheffield slip up, Mourinho wants his side to capitalise.

Seventh place would be enough to qualify for the Europa League if Manchester City, Manchester United or Chelsea win the FA Cup.

But Mourinho, who has twice won the trophy with Porto and the Red Devils, would prefer to seal their berth without depending on other teams. "I would love to play Europa League," he said, after seeing his side score through Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld.

BETTER THAN NOTHING It is not a competition I am in love with, it is not a competition that I like very, very much to play... But when you cannot play the Champions League, you play the Europa League. '' JOSE MOURINHO, Spurs manager, who will settle for the consolation prize as his team are too far behind.

"It is not a competition I am in love with, it is not a competition that I like very, very much to play.

"If you ask (six-time Formula One world champion) Lewis Hamilton if he wants to win Formula Two, I don't think it will be a great deal for him.

"But when you cannot play the Champions League, you play the Europa League.

"In my career, I have only played the Europa League twice and I have won it twice. It would not be bad to play a third time and win it a third time. We have to fight until the end to finish in a Europa League place."

Mourinho also claimed that earning a European place meant more than just bragging rights in the derby - Spurs are looking to finish above Arsenal, in ninth spot on 50 points, for a fourth straight season.

"I have to be more ambitious than that," he said. "I don't want to look at it just as a fan that is happy to finish above Arsenal."

While the victory kept Spurs' European ambitions alive, it dealt a major blow to the Gunners.

However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has vowed to keep on fighting until Europa League qualification is mathematically impossible.

The visitors went ahead through Alexandre Lacazette's screamer before an inexplicable back pass by Sead Kolasinac gave Son an easy equaliser, while Alderweireld was left unmarked at a late corner.

Arsenal have now dropped 15 points from winning positions this season, more than any other team in the top flight, and Arteta is aware they are their own worst enemy.

On their defensive frailties, he said: "I'm disappointed, frustrated and really sorry for the boys. But if you give the two goals away like we have given against these players, it is hard to win a derby.

"We are fighting in two different ways, one in the league and one in the FA Cup (semi-final with City on Saturday).

"We will do our best, and try and finish as strong as possible."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS