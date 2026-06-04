Mourinho files European human rights complaint over Turkish fine and ban

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

June 4 - Jose Mourinho has filed a complaint at the European Court of Human Rights over disciplinary sanctions he received while coaching Turkish club Fenerbahce.

The Strasbourg-based court has accepted the application from the Portuguese coach, says a notice on its website on June 1, and has requested observations from the Turkish government.

Mourinho is challenging a 600,000 Turkish lira ($13,074.74) fine plus a one-match ban from the dressing room and bench area imposed by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) after a 3-2 Super Lig win at Trabzonspor on November 3, 2024.

The federation penalised Mourinho for unsportsmanlike conduct towards rival fans during the match, and for subsequent press comments criticising refereeing standards.

Trabzonspor were awarded two penalties in the second half after VAR interventions and, with the score at 2-2, Mourinho was incensed when a challenge on one of his players went unpunished.

Mourinho suggested VAR official Atilla Karaoglan had missed the incident, adding that the Turkish league "smells bad" and international fans had no reason to watch the league.

Turkish soccer's governing body said Mourinho's remarks were "intended to damage the reputation of the TFF, to lower the value of Turkish football, to overshadow or discredit the impartiality of referees and other competition officials".

In his appeal, Mourinho argues that his right to a fair trial was breached because the TFF's disciplinary and arbitration committees lack independence from the football federation's president and board of directors.

The 63-year-old also alleges that his right to a reasoned decision was violated because the federation failed to notify him of the formal reasoning behind its verdict.

And he argues the penalties went against his right to free speech, punishing him for speaking his mind about the referees.

The ECHR has asked the Turkish authorities to address whether the football panels provided an independent and impartial tribunal, and if they properly balanced Mourinho’s right to free speech against the sports federation's interests.

After parting ways with Fenerbahce following their Champions League playoff defeat in August, Mourinho joined Portuguese giants Benfica but has been linked with a return to Real Madrid. REUTERS