Motivated De Bruyne wants to keep playing for Belgium

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Sept 22 - Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will continue to play international football as long as he remains motivated, saying he had not considered quitting the team after the World Cup despite being the last of the country's golden generation.

De Bruyne, 35, has won 124 caps since his debut as a teenager in 2010 under Georges Leekens and is lined up to add more appearances as Belgium now have Mark van Bommel in charge.

The new era begins against Italy in Rome on Friday, followed by Nations League clashes with France (twice) and Turkey over the next three weeks.

In recent weeks, De Bruyne has seen long-time colleague Axel Witsel retire and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sit out the Nations League but told reporters on Tuesday he had never considered quitting the national team.

"No, that was never an issue for me," he said. "The coach did ask me what I wanted to do. My feeling after the World Cup was that I had enjoyed myself. A lot of players also asked me to stay.

"I also felt physically good and still wanted to play. That's the most important motivation. As long as I still have that motivation, why wouldn't I continue?"

DE BRUYNE IMPRESSED WITH NEW COACH

De Bruyne did not feel the need for an arrangement like Courtois' to temporarily sit out the Nations League.

"There will come a day when I say that I don't need to do it anymore, but that's not something that is on my mind at the moment.

"I do think these will be my final two years," but then, hesitating, added: "Never say never. At the moment I feel good, so we'll see."

De Bruyne said he was impressed with new coach Van Bommel. "A typical Dutchman, very direct in his dealings. I like that, just someone who says things as they are.

"We now have to try to make a good start, and after four matches we'll know what we can achieve," added the Napoli midfielder.

"I think my level is pretty good. I'm quite satisfied with the way I'm playing. I was surprised by how fit I was when I returned in August and by how sharp I feel.

"I've also now played three matches in a row for 90 minutes. If I can continue like this, that's great for me. It's very positive. My level compared with 10 years ago? There's a difference, but that's normal too," De Bruyne said. REUTERS