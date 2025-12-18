Most women's national team players earn less than $20,000, FIFPRO study shows

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 18 - Two-thirds of women's national team players earn less than $20,000 annually, according to a new FIFPRO survey that highlights persistent financial insecurity and structural gaps in ‍the ​women's game.

The global players union and affiliated national players ‍unions surveyed 407 footballers from 41 nations who participated in the UEFA Women's Euros, Copa America Femenina, ​the ​Women's Africa Cup of Nations and the OFC Women's Nations Cup.

Some 66% of players earn below $20,000 annually from football and nearly one-third of respondents reported earning between $0 and $4,999 ‍from football, while only a small minority reached higher income brackets.

Professional clubs remain the main ​source of income, followed by national ⁠team payments, yet one in four players still rely on jobs outside football to make ends meet.

"Financial stability is a cornerstone of any career," said FIFPRO's Director of Women's Football Alex Culvin. "The data is very ​clear: most players are earning insufficient income to ensure secure careers within the game.

"It is a risk to ‌the sustainability of the sport because ​players will be inclined to leave football early to make ends meet."

The survey, conducted between August and October, also revealed short-term contracts remain common: 33% of players were signed for one year or less, and 22% had no contract at all.

International competition schedules continue to strain players, with 58% saying pre-match rest was inadequate and 57% reporting insufficient recovery after games.

Travel ‍conditions are also an issue, with three-quarters of players flying economy class during tournaments, ​with only 11% in premium economy or business.

While FIFPRO noted improvements since their 2022 survey – including increased ​prize money and a player-dedicated share at the Women's Euros – ‌similar reforms have not been replicated across other confederations.

Culvin said stakeholders must "continue to raise standards to support the increased professionalisation of ‌the women's game." REUTERS