Morrison named permanent West Brom boss after Championship survival

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Soccer Football - Championship - West Bromwich Albion v Ipswich Town - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - April 25, 2026 West Bromwich Albion interim manager James Morrison after the match Action Images/Craig Brough

April 30 - West Bromwich Albion appointed James Morrison as permanent coach on a two-year contract after he steered them to Championship safety, the club said on Thursday.

Morrison has won four, drawn six and lost once since taking charge of the club on an interim basis in March following Eric Ramsay's departure.

Despite a two-point deduction for a financial rules breach, West Brom secured survival last week when a draw with Ipswich Town left them four points clear of the relegation zone with one game remaining.

West Brom face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday in their last game of the season. REUTERS