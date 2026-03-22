Morocco's Sektioui named Oman coach, replacing Queiroz

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March 22 - The Oman Football Association said on Sunday it has appointed Moroccan Tarik Sektioui as coach of the national team, replacing Portuguese veteran Carlos Queiroz.

The announcement came minutes after the federation confirmed it had parted ways with Queiroz, 73, by mutual consent.

Local media reported last week that Queiroz stepped down due to regional instability linked to the Middle East conflict.

Queiroz, who took charge in July 2025 on a one-year deal, led Oman in 11 matches, winning three, drawing five and losing three.

Under his tenure, Oman exited the Arab Cup in the group stage and missed out on the 2026 World Cup after losing in the Asian playoff last October.

Sektioui, 48, guided the Morocco A team to the Arab Cup title in Qatar last December and led the Olympic team to bronze at the Paris 2024 Games.

The Omani FA did not disclose details of his contract. Oman are preparing for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS