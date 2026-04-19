Morocco's Royal Armed Forces to meet Sundowns in African Champions League final

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BERKANE, Morocco, April 18 - Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces advanced to the African Champions League final despite a 1-0 loss in Saturday’s second leg against compatriots Renaissance Berkane.

The military team won 2-1 on aggregate and will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the two-legged final next month after the South African side secured a 2-0 aggregate victory over Tunisia's Esperance earlier on Saturday.

Royal Armed Forces were 2-0 winners in the first leg in Rabat last week and held out in the return until conceding a penalty in the 57th minute, which Yassine Labhiri converted.

Berkane, in their debut Champions League campaign, failed to score a second goal to take the tie to a penalty shootout.

Sundowns will host the first leg of the final on May 15 with the return in Rabat seven days later.

Royal Armed Forces won Africa’s top club competition in 1985 but have not reached the final since. REUTERS