Morocco's Ounahi poised for bigger things after World Cup breakout

DOHA – Azzedine Ounahi has been at the heart of Morocco’s run to the World Cup semi-finals, tirelessly stamping his authority on the midfield and emerging as one of the revelations of the tournament.

Yassine Bounou’s penalty-saving heroics stole the headlines in the last 16, but it was Ounahi who caught the eye of Spain coach Luis Enrique following his side’s shoot-out loss to Morocco.

“I was surprised by (Ounahi). My goodness, where does that boy come from?“ asked Enrique, in awe of the midfielder’s “spectacular” display.

“He plays like the Spanish players. He plays really well. I was very surprised. He hasn’t stopped running, he must be exhausted.”

On Wednesday, he will face France, where he has forged his club career.

It was only 18 months ago that Ounahi was toiling away in the French third tier, his slender physique put through the rigours of lower-league football – a vital stepping stone on his journey.

Ounahi is one of four players in the Morocco squad who are a product of the Mohammed VI Academy in Sale, a state-of-the-art facility opened in 2009 and designed to develop the country’s young talent.

Morocco’s huge investment in its football infrastructure – after numerous failed bids to host the World Cup – is paying off, as the performance of the Atlas Lions in Qatar has shown.

Moroccan clubs are also the dominant force in African football right now – winners of the men’s and women’s Champions League titles as well as the Confederation Cup.

In addition, the Atlas Lionesses became the first North African team to qualify for the Women’s World Cup by virtue of finishing runners-up as hosts of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Those successes are reflected by the progress made by the 22-year-old Ounahi, who has come on leaps and bounds since first signing for Strasbourg after leaving his homeland in 2018.

He is now with Ligue 1 club Angers, who have made a habit of developing and selling on players such as Nicolas Pepe, Karl Toko Ekambi and current Morocco captain Romain Saiss.

They are aware it won’t be long before Ounahi departs.

“Is the phone ringing? It’s ringing quite a lot,” Angers chairman Said Chabane told France’s RMC of the interest in Ounahi and countryman Sofiane Boufal, who has also started every game in Qatar.

“You know very well that we can’t hold back a player who wants to leave,” added Chabane, whose team sit bottom of France’s top flight after heading into the World Cup break with seven straight defeats.