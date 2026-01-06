Straitstimes.com header logo

Morocco's Ounahi out of Africa Cup of Nations with leg injury

Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Group A - Morocco v Comoros - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - December 21, 2025 Comoros' Zaydou Youssef in action with Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi REUTERS/Stringer

Jan 5 - Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations due to a leg injury, the Moroccan FA said on Monday.

Morocco secured their place in the quarter-finals after beating Tanzania 1-0 on Sunday, thanks to a goal from Brahim Diaz, who celebrated by lifting a shirt bearing Ounahi's name.

"Medical tests confirmed that Azzedine Ounahi has suffered a muscle injury in his leg. It was officially announced that he will miss the competition" Moroccan FA said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Girona midfielder, who appeared on crutches while watching the round of 16 game, will remain with Walid Regragui's side "to support his teammates throughout the rest of the Africa Cup of Nations".

Hosts Morocco face five-time champions Cameroon on Friday for a place in the semi-finals. REUTERS

