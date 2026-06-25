Morocco make four changes as they go on the attack v Haiti

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Morocco v Haiti - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari walk on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Claudia Greco

ATLANTA, June 24 - Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi brought in an extra striker in Ayoub El Kaabi against Haiti on Wednesday as the North Africans seek to finish top of their World Cup group.

Morocco are hoping to finish ahead of Brazil, who are up against Scotland in Miami in the other Group C game at the same time, in a tussle that could come down to goal difference.

• Redouane Halhal is in at centre back in place of Issa Diop, who looked shaky in the previous Morocco match, while Anass Salah Eddine replaces Noussair Mazraoui at left back. Exciting teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi is rested after his standout performances against Brazil and Scotland, with Sofyan Amrabat coming in to sit in front of the back four and Azzedine Ounahi sacrificed for El Kaabi

• Haiti have restored Wilson Isidor to the starting lineup in one of the two changes from their 3-0 loss to Brazil that left them the first country to be eliminated from the tournament.

• Lenny Joseph also comes into the side I while Carlens Arcus and Frantzdy Pierrot are dropped.

Lineups:

Haiti: Johny Placide; Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Lenny Joseph, Wilson Isidor, Josue Casimir.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Redouane Halhal, Chadi Riad, Anass Salah Eddine; Sofyan Amrabat, Ismael Saibari, Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui, Brahim Diaz, Ayoub El Kaabi. REUTERS