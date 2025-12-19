Morocco beat Jordan 3-2 after extra time to clinch Arab Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 18 - Morocco defeated Jordan 3-2 after extra time to claim the Arab Cup on Thursday thanks to two goals ‍from ​Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah following a stunning long-range ‍strike from Oussama Tannane.

Morocco opened the scoring after four minutes when Tannane's audacious ​shot ​from the centre circle caught advancing goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila off guard.

Jordan, set to make their World Cup debut in 2026, ‍hit back with a second-half double from Ali Olwan's header and ​penalty in the 48th and ⁠68th minutes respectively.

But Hamed Allah scored three minutes from the end to force extra time before grabbing the winner from close range.

Morocco enjoyed another success ​despite missing several Europe-based players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

They became the ‌first African and Arab nation ​to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup – also in Qatar three years ago - eliminating Spain and Portugal before falling to France.

Morocco were crowned Under-20 world champions in October when they beat Argentina 2-0 in the final to become the first Arab nation to ‍lift the trophy.

The under-17 side reached the World Cup quarter-finals, ​while the under-23 team won the Africa Cup of Nations and a place ​at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where they ‌took bronze.

Morocco is set to host AFCON from December 21 to January 18. REUTERS