Morgan Rogers double defeats Leeds United 2-1, lifts Aston Villa into EPL’s top four

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (left) celebrates scoring his second goal with Matty Cash in the 2-1 English Premier League win over Leeds United at Elland Road on Nov 23, 2025.

LEEDS – Morgan Rogers produced two excellent finishes to inspire an Aston Villa comeback to beat Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road on Nov 23 and move into the English Premier League’s top four.

Rogers, 23, has often been preferred this season by England manager Thomas Tuchel over Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, but had struck just once this season before his second-half double.

The midfielder told Sky Sports: “We knew it wasn’t the game for pretty football and nice passes. It was about how hard we wanted it and how much we were determined.

“They were at us in the first half. We brought that energy in the second half. We brought that resilience. We had to dig deep at the end.”

Since his league debut in February 2024, the only players aged 23 and under who have been involved in more Premier League goals are Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (44) and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (28).

Rogers has 27 goal involvements – 14 goals, 13 assists.

After failing to win any of their first five games of the season, Villa have now won six of their last seven in the Premier League to climb into the Champions League places.

Fullback Matty Cash told Sky Sports: “We started poorly but we’ve found a bit of rhythm and stuck together as a group. We have a fantastic manager who leads us really well. His message today was to win the game and get into the top four. We’re delighted.”

Tottenham Hotspur can push them down to fifth if they win the north London derby against league leaders Arsenal. The game finished after press time.

Defeat leaves Leeds inside the relegation zone and they were left to rue not building on a fast start.

Under-pressure Leeds manager Daniel Farke told the BBC: “Of course the fans are unhappy and disappointed once we lose games. I don’t want them to have a different reaction.

“I want them to feel like the world is falling apart when we lose a game, otherwise you can’t be a Leeds United supporter.”

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pleaded in vain for a foul as he was challenged for a high ball by Anton Stach.

Ezri Konsa hooked the ball clear off his own line but the ball rebounded in off Lukas Nmecha.

Martinez made amends with a fine save to prevent Brenden Aaronson doubling the hosts’ lead.

But Leeds’ energy dwindled in the second half after Rogers pulled Villa level just three minutes after the restart.

Unai Emery’s introduction of Donyell Malen at half-time paid immediate dividends, as the Dutch international’s cross was flicked into the far corner by Rogers at the near post.

Rogers then completed the comeback with a brilliant free kick from the edge of the Leeds box that dipped beyond Lucas Perri.

Said Rogers: “It wasn’t bad. Emi (Buendia) has been practising, I’ve tried to practise with him. I’m not as good as him. We’ve been practising that technique.

“I’m happy that went in. I’m happy it worked today.”

Leeds had the ball in the net at the other end almost immediately, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin handled as he turned in Daniel James’ cross.

Martinez then denied Pascal Struijk with a fine stop low to his left as Villa clung on for all three points. AFP